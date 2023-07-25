Remembering the 'The Best of Trek' Fanzine

The quality of the writing was so good that beginning in 1978, the best articles from the fanzine were collected in book appropriately named, The Best ofTrek. The 18 book series (published first by Signet and then ROC Books) remains a significant resource for charting the fan experiences of the 1970s to the 1990s. Additional to the regular books, there were four Best of The Best ofTrek compilations.

The books were edited by Walter Irwin and Gordon “GB” Love, both sadly lost to us since. The pair were pioneers in the modern era of science-fiction fandom. In addition to creating the Science Fiction and Comics Association, for example, Love helped usher in the era of Star Trek conventions. Much of the credit for making Trek such a quality publication goes to Irwin and Love’s dedication, love, professionalism, and commitment to providing fans a voice in the science-fiction community.

Many of the book’s contributions dealt with alien cultures, especially the Vulcans. Delving into Vulcan language, familial relationships, politics, and history, these writings are certainly not cannon, yet they provide a clear picture of the affinity and creativity of fans for Mr. Spock and his heritage. More real-world experiences like Star Trek convention reports, which are fascinating to compare to today’s cons, contributions about how educators were beginning to use Star Trek in the classroom, and also making-of articles about everything from special effects to cinematography, also were a consideration. There were, of course, parodies of the TV shows and films included to add to the fun.