The Many Roles of Gene Roddenberry

Roddenberry crafted a lengthy suggestion around this problem by recommending that David start the film, instead, with conventional, pro-Starfleet attitudes. He could think that Starfleet’s “wanderer” nature wasn’t the only way to explore the universe, thereby setting up some contrast with Kirk’s more “boldly go” exploratory personality. But he should recognize the importance of Starfleet's humanitarian and exploratory mission. David could become angry at Starfleet, however, seeing it as not protecting him, his mother and friends, and his research after Khan’s attack. Where was Starfleet to stop Khan? This arc, Roddenberry suggested, has more verisimilitude to the universe he created. Roddenberry's view on that was not necessarily adhered to. However, another one of his concerns regarding David, specifically his dialogue and tendency to speak too much like a 20th Century person, even using common 20th Century swear-words, did have an effect — and much of that was removed from the film's script.

The September 30th memo was followed by another 10 pages on October 2nd, which demonstrated Roddenberry’s commitment to his role as a consultant. His comments showed how his thinking had evolved regarding Starfleet from the original show, and how that evolution would eventually affect his 24th Century creation, The Next Generation.

It is perhaps no surprise that Roddenberry, a writer his entire life, long before he sold his first professional script, would focus so much of his recommendations on the characters and their motivations. What it does show is that one of the reasons that Star Trek has endured over the past 50 years is that those who created it — beginning with Roddenberry and continuing with those who carried on his legacy, including Harve Bennett and Nicholas Meyer — cared very much about the characters and worlds of the future we love so much.