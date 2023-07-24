Before Home Video and Streaming, Science-Fiction Fans Worked Hard to Keep Fandom Alive

On September 8th, 1966, however, there was no other way to watch Star Trek. VHS and Betamax, the true originators of home video, would eventually premiere in 1970, but even then, it would take until the end of the decade before tapes, VCR recording, and time-shifting became affordable. There was simply no way to catch a TV show without the studio deciding to air it, and even then, you had to consult the TV Guide and make sure to be in front of your TV at a certain time.

Star Trek, luckily, got a chance to live again in reruns, but many shows and films never got a second chance. For a time, media lived entirely in a fan's memory. Thus, before the VHS tape, fandoms and fans had to find different ways to grow and survive.

Without the benefit of being able to import, export, share, or binge the source of their obsession, fans had to get creative. Through their creation and community, fandom became the powerful, resourceful, and innovative force it is today. And those who loved science fiction and worked to keep the memory of Star Trek alive were no exception.