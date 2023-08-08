Paramount+ Becomes the Streaming Home of Star Trek in Canada

Paramount+ announced today that the service is now Canada's streaming home of the iconic Star Trek catalogue featuring over 800 episodes of binge-worthy episodes and 12 feature films. Kicking off today, Season 1 and the current season to date of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+, and the library will continue to build throughout the month with Star Trek: The Next Generation available on August 8, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine on August 15, and more. These iconic series join Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, already streaming on the service. The full content rollout schedule is below.

As announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the highly anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Deckscrossover episode is available to stream today. Additionally, the current season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature the first-ever Star Trek musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody.” The episode features 10 original songs, plus a “Subspace Rhapsody” version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). This special episode will be available to stream on Thursday, August 3.

With today’s announcement, Paramount+ is now the home to Star Trek series and episodes, including but not limited to Canada’s most streamed series* Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (view the Season 2 trailer) and all seasons of Star Trek: Discovery (view exclusive clip from the final season), Star Trek: Picard, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks (view the season 4 trailer). In addition, the service is currently home to all the Star Trek feature films, with Star Trek: The Director's Cut returning to the platform on September 5.

In Canada, Paramount+ will also be the proud streaming home of the all-new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and the movie event Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh. Both will be produced by CBS Studios.

“Star Trek is one of the most iconic TV brands in the world,” said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President, Content, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada. “In the decades since the first series premiered in 1966, the franchise has evolved, growing and inspiring its audience with expansive storytelling and a diverse cast of characters. We are so thrilled Paramount+ is now the Canadian streaming destination for the catalogue.”