    News

    Published Mar 30, 2023

    New Series Order for 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Announced

    The all-new original series from CBS Studios will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    2023 Star Trek logo

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today announced the series order for the all-new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will begin production in 2024.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Announcement Banner, which states 'Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy. Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny!'

    StarTrek.com

    In celebration of this news, a joint announcement has been made by co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau:

    “Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

    Joint announcement about Star Trek: Starfleet Academy by co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau

    StarTrek.com

    Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will serve as co-showrunners and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

    “We are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,” said Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Data, Paramount Streaming. “Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term Star Trek fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic Star Trek universe.”

    “As we continue to explore more of the ‘Star Trek’ universe, we’re thrilled to bring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau’s vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what Star Trek has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet’s leaders.”

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to the expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount+.

