New Series Order for 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Announced

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will serve as co-showrunners and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“We are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,” said Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Data, Paramount Streaming. “Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term Star Trek fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic Star Trek universe.”

“As we continue to explore more of the ‘Star Trek’ universe, we’re thrilled to bring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau’s vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what Star Trek has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet’s leaders.”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to the expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount+.