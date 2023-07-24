Holiday Gift Guide | Decorate Your Quarters with These Trek Home Finds

What can one say about Thomas Eugene Paris that hasn't already been said? Starfleet's finest? Sure! I mean, how many beings can claim to have traveled infinitely fast and lived to tell the tale? The answer is two, but that's not germane to why we are here.

No - we are here to dedicate this commemorative plate featuring the graceful lines of the Intrepid-Class U.S.S. Voyager, and her inimitable pilot, Tom Paris. Putting this plate on display in your home tells the world you're a hooman to be reckoned with - someone with style with an eye towards quality, fine things, and a knowledge that Starfleet Officers are among the finest in the Galaxy.