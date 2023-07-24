Published Nov 18, 2022
Holiday Gift Guide | Splurge on These Trek Gifts
Treat yourself or your loved ones with these over $50 finds!
Shopping on your mind, but don't know where to start? For the Trek fans on your holiday gift list this year, we've scoured the web for some of the best items to deliver some joy.
If your price range is over $50, find some of great items to give below!
Engage! with the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation with these Nerf LMTD Star Trek Starfleet Type 3 Phaser and Starfleet Type 2 Phaser! They capture the look of the phasers handled by Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The Type 3 motorized dart blaster has light-up effects that simulate the look of being assimilated by the Borg in homage to the film, Star Trek: First Contact, light-up phaser effects, phaser sounds, authentic First Contact movie sounds, an internal 5-dart clip, and fires 1 dart at a time. The Starfleet Type 2 Phaser fires 1 dart and has a pull-back priming handle. With their premium design details, the blasters honor Star Trek, the iconic universe that has sparked imaginations and engaged fans for over 50 years.
With PLAYMOBIL's new Star Trek ship - Commander Kruge's Klingon Bird-of-Prey, Star Trek fans can travel to different worlds in the Federation, the Klingon Empire, or even the Genesis planet. PLAYMOBIL's Bird-of-Prey with Lights and Original Sounds is based on the movie from the 80s Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and expands the PLAYMOBIL Star Trek universe. Explore the legendary starship with many mechanical and electronic functions and meet one of the most notorious Klingons, Commander Kruge. Kruge's crew, Admiral Kirk and Mr. Spock as well as the planet Genesis are also included in this playset.
A cosmic collaboration resulting in the colliding of realities, the Fluevog x Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Starfleet boots have landed and are ready for their next mission. Designed to boldly go where no one has gone before, the Starfleet boots are crafted from smooth leathers and elastic and feature custom injected rubber soles, a leather ankle harness, and the iconic Star Trek delta insignia in a gunmetal finish. Catch the Starfleet boots on-screen outfitting the Starfleet officers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Live long and prosper.
Star Trek Adventures transports you into the role of a Starfleet officer, going boldly, and exploring the final frontier, where you can create brand new characters and crew your own Starfleet vessel or play as your favourite officers from the original series! The Tricorder Collector’s Boxed Set opens like the tricorder from The Original Series, and includes everything you need to play Star Trek Adventures! Featuring updated original era layout and art throughout, this digest-sized boxed set is as charming as James T. Kirk and as practical as Spock!
"Space...The Final Frontier. These are the voyages of the Starship Enterprise. Its 5-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before!" The series is set in the 23rd Century where Earth has survived World War III then moved on to explore the stars. Brought to you in a brilliant remastered edition….this is Star Trek like you’ve never seen it before!
This must-have, limited collector’s edition — THE COMPLETE ADVENTURE — exclusively contains the “Special Longer Version” of STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE, alongside the original 1979 theatrical cut, in 4K UHD in deluxe packaging with unique collectibles. Additionally, a disc has been included with hours of new and legacy special features, including extensive behind the scenes footage, never-before-scenes deleted scenes, and more.
Illuminate the galaxy with the Star Trek Table Lamp. Topped with a white linen shade, the Starship Enterprise hovers over the iconic Starfleet symbol. Plus, it’s hand painted with a silver finish, adding voyager vibes to your nightstand or desk.
It’s been a busy year for Star Trek Wines. 2022 brings the release of four new bottles to our collection — Two new Risan wines & Two new bottles from Chateau Picard.
Star Trek Wines has forged the Risan bottle from a 3D Scan of the original(s) and worked with the 5th generation winemakers at the real Chateau Picard in France to bring these new bottles to you. Each Risan bottle has been forged from the original design and is individually numbered! All four of these wines have been prominently featured in Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds! Never offered together before, don’t miss out on this Limited Edition Collection.
Honoring Star Trek’s iconic Communications Officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, these spiral earrings are handcrafted in sterling silver and plated in luminous yellow gold. In the same technique as the originals, each spiral is wound by hand and will vary slightly. The coils hang from secure lever-back ear wires, just like those worn on-screen by the late actress Nichelle Nichols in Star Trek: The Original Series.
Fans of the U.S.S. Enterprise will love this gift set containing the Enterprise Dot Blue Men's Tie and Enterprise Blue Print Cufflinks. Go boldly where no man has gone before, and look fantastic while you're on the way.
Starfleet, come in. It’s the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701. Explore the legendary starship, with its iconic bridge, swiveling captain’s chair, and engineering room with dilithium core. Interact with the famous crew, featuring Captain Kirk, Spock, Uhura, McCoy, Sulu, Scotty and Chekov. Have fun recreating iconic scenes from the original series show, or set off on new adventures. Equipped with lighting effects, original sounds, and dialogue from the show, you too can join the adventure of the Enterprise’s historic five-year mission.
