Published Nov 10, 2022
Holiday Gift Guide | For the Next Generation of Fans in Your Life
A couple suggestions for the young and young-at-heart!
It's no small task encouraging the next generation of Trek fans in your life. Just like Holo-Janeway, you're crushing it as a source of inspiration of how to boldly go.
With the holidays right around the corner, we've got a few suggestions to help surprise the young cadets (or young at heart) in your life with their own burgeoning collection, a few here roleplaying toys, things for their desks or command station, and everything in between!
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, the all-new game, marks the first ever family-friendly Star Trek game aimed at younger players. Play solo or in 2-player cooperative mode in this exciting action-adventure game. Explore the alien worlds of Orisi, Mirios and Taresse, each with its own hostile environments, puzzles, challenges and mysteries. Make first contact with new alien species, learn about their history and discover their secrets!
What better way to spend some quality time together than constructing 3D papercraft models together. Ever dream of building your very own Starfleet? Well, it's at last within your grasp, thanks to QMx’s Qraftworks, which let you build and collect your favorite people, places and things. No cutting, gluing or painting are involved — Qraftworks’ full color foam core pieces come precision cut and ready to be assembled.
Get the next generation ready by taking them back to the very beginning with The Original Series. Build on your Pop! collection with this Star Trek collectors set featuring Captain Kirk, Spock, and Sulu!
Commemorate 40 years since the release of the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan with the Star Trek Shop exclusive edition Funko! This STS exclusive design was chosen by fans across the globe in the first-ever Funko Exclusive Worldwide Fan Vote! The figure features incredible details such as Khan’s iconic pendant, his black gauntlet glove and warrior belt,
“Can I teach you a lesson?” Badgey, the overly helpful holodeck program from the animated series Star Trek: LowerDecks, is here! This anthropomorphic Starfleet badge is ready to train or assist whenever you need it. It’s here, always. Always.
"Space... the final frontier." What started out as a five-year mission became over 50 years of intergalactic adventures for Star Trek. The crew members of the Enterprise have met many alien species during their travels, and one of the earliest is the reptilian Gorn. This adorable Gorn is a lot less menacing than its TV series counterpart, but still willing to battle for the title of “Cutest Plush.” Hear a selection of Gorn roars and hisses by pushing the hand!
Finally, after yet another tedious duty roster, the Lower Decks crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is ready to party at a Zebulon Sisters concert! Tendi's even more excited, as this'll be her first Chu Chu Dance! But first, they need to get through routine training exercises on the Holodeck, which Boimler has been entrusted to organize. Boimler? With power? When has that ever been good?
Impatient to get to the dance, the crew try to end the simulation only to find the Cerritos’ computer has been hijacked by rogue AI Badgey. He’s locked them in the Holodeck and deactivated all safety protocols – so now Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Mariner must work through Star Trek stories, both familiar and new, so they can return to the real world. But be careful – if they don’t succeed, they’ll die for real. And even worse: they’ll miss the party! Download the free-to-play game with in-app purchases, Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive, on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Be on the lookout for their Holiday Event, coming soon!
Take this Star Trek: The Original Series Classic Phaser with you on your next Away Mission! In 2063, Earth made its first contact with an alien species, launching the planet and its inhabitants onto an interstellar stage. In the next century, United Earth established a space exploration and defense service called Starfleet and co-founded The United Federation of Planets, a benevolent organization of hundreds of worlds. This Type II Phaser was Starfleet’s standard-issue sidearm. With various power settings, this versatile hand-held weapon was used by all Starfleet personnel and could disrupt or destroy the molecular energy in any target.
A handy logbook with charts, inspirational quotes, and room for the many observations you'll make on your five-year mission.
Perfect for family puzzling, game night, holidays, and birthdays, kids and adults will absolutely love it!
Captain Kirk is arguably one of the most famous and highly decorated starship captains in the history of Starfleet. As the commanding officer of the Constitution-class starship U.S.S. Enterprise, Kirk served the United Federation of Planet's interest as an explorer, soldier, diplomat, and time traveler. This action figure is the perfect size for your desk, home bookshelf and so much more!