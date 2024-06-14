Published Jun 14, 2024
EXO-6 Unveils Museum-Grade Collectible Captain Picard Figures from Star Trek: The Next Generation
The series' 1:6 scale museum-grade articulated figures are open for pre-order!
Let's make sure history never forgets the name Enterprise.
Captain Jean-Luc Picard, "Yesterday's Enterprise"
In celebration of this weekend's Captain Picard Day, StarTrek.com is thrilled to share that EXO-6 is releasing the meticulously crafted 1:6 scale museum quality figure of Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, now available for pre-order! This extraordinary collectible captures the essence of the legendary Starfleet captain in stunning detail.
EXO-6 is celebrating this wonderful character with three separate offerings suited to every fan's budget and desires. The more extensive "Standard" version with two uniforms and a wide range of accessories, and two different "Essential" versions — one with his everyday Duty Uniform, and the other with the casual uniform first seen in the episode "Darmok." Each essential figure comes with a phaser and tricorder.
Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Star Trek: The Next Generation) - "Standard" Version
The Standard version of Captain Picard is the ultimate expression of our favorite captain with significant accessories from some of his most memorable adventures.
The Standard Version includes:
- Fully Articulated Body: More than 30 points of articulation allow the figure to be displayed in multiple dynamic poses, approximately 30 cm tall.
- Realistic Portrait: Lovingly rendered by a top artist, this is a perfect likeness of Patrick Stewart as the good captain. Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted.
- Two Full Uniforms That Can Be Changed Out: the Duty Uniform and the "Darmok" Uniform
"Standard" Version - Accessories
Captain Picard is outfitted with everything needed for a Starfleet officer. He comes equipped with the following accessories:
- Type II hand phaser: The phaser can be worn in a black holster that magnetically attaches to the pants.
- TR-580 Tricorder VII: This standard tricorder can be opened or worn in a holster.
- PADD (Personal Access Display Device): the data display device used on board the Enterprise.
- Teacup: A clear teacup with Captain Picard’s Earl Grey tea.
- Risian Horga'hn fertility idol: A culturally significant artifact from the pleasure planet Risa, featured in the episode "Captain's Holiday."
- Ressikan flute: Featured in the episode "The Inner Light," this flute is significant for its deep emotional connection to Jean-Luc Picard, who learns to play it during his experience of living an entire lifetime while under the influence of an alien probe. This poignant storyline makes the Ressikan flute a symbol of memory, identity, and the enduring impact of personal experiences.
- "Captain Picard Day" banner: Created by the children of the Enterprise-D in the episode "The Pegasus." The day is dedicated to honoring the Captain and underscores Picard's role as a respected and inspirational leader, highlighting his sometimes reluctant but meaningful connection with the younger members of the crew.
- Seven hands posed for the various accessories.
Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Star Trek: The Next Generation) - "Essential" Version with Duty Uniform
The Duty Uniform consists of:
- Starfleet Duty Uniform Tunic: Meticulously researched, this duty uniform tunic matches the pattern, fabric and color of the original costume. An authentically scaled TNG communicator badge is permanently affixed to the tunic.
- Starfleet Duty Uniform Pants: This faithful replica of the pants worn by the Enterprise crew in Star Trek: The Next Generation feature accurate styling to the original costumes. A magnetic fastener allows the phaser and tricorder holsters to attach to the pants.
- Boots: Soft plastic cut in the original style of the footwear worn in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
The accessories included in the Duty Version:
- Type II hand phaser: The phaser can be worn in a black holster that magnetically attaches to the pants.
- TR-580 Tricorder VII: This standard tricorder can be opened or worn in a holster.
- Four hands posed for the various accessories.
Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Star Trek: The Next Generation) - "Essential" Version with "Darkmok" Uniform
The "Darmok" Uniform consists of:
- Casual jacket: Simulated microsuede jacket with black shoulders. The "Darmok" jacket casual uniform variant was designed by Robert Blackman at the request of Patrick Stewart to make Captain Picard stand out from the rest of his crew and because Stewart wasn't happy with the uncomfortable standard duty uniforms. Producer David Livingston commented, "The genesis of the design was that submarine and aircraft commanders sometimes have a jacket that's special." In its first appearance, the jacket featured leather-like shoulders; however, in all other appearances, the shoulders were microsuede, with a synthetic fiber resembling suede used for the burgundy division color.
- Uniform Trousers: Similar to the trousers worn in The Original Series films these have bloused bottoms that go over the boot.
- Grey shirt: A ribbed grey shirt with a high collar has permanently attached Captain's rank pips.
- Boots: Soft plastic cut in the original style of the footwear worn in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
The accessories included in the "Darmok" Version:
- Type II hand phaser: The phaser can be worn in a black holster that magnetically attaches to the pants.
- TR-580 Tricorder VII: This standard tricorder can be opened or worn in a holster.
- Four hands posed for the various accessories.
Captain Jean-Luc Picard's ethical leadership, intellectual depth, and moral integrity makes him a cornerstone of the world of Star Trek. Portrayed by Sir Patrick Stewart, his nuanced and commanding performance brought credibility and gravitas to the series. Picard embodies the ideals of Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets, representing the best of what humanity and the Federation strive to be and he is central to many of the series' most influential episodes, which often explore complex philosophical and ethical themes. His character's enduring legacy continues to resonate with fans, and his triumphant return in Star Trek: Picard cemented his place as one of the most significant characters ever created for the franchise.
Whether you're reliving the voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D or commemorating Captain Picard's most memorable moments, this figure is an essential addition to any Star Trek collection. Each version offers unparalleled detail, authenticity, and the timeless charisma of Jean-Luc Picard, making this a must-have for fans and collectors alike.
Order now to secure your piece of Star Trek history and celebrate the enduring legacy of Captain Jean-Luc Picard with these exceptional museum-quality figures — "Standard" Version (SRP $250), "Essential" Duty Version (SRP $190), and "Essential" 'Darmok' Version (SRP $200) — from EXO-6.