Published Jun 19, 2024
Fanhome to Return with New Starships This Fall with the Titan, Stargazer, and Farragut
Assemble these legendary ships!
We're thrilled to reveal that Fanhome will be launching a new official Star Trek Starships model collection this Fall.
Starting in November, a new die-cast model starship will be released every month. The first ship will be the U.S.S. Titan NCC-80210-A, from the third season of Star Trek: Picard.
The collection will cover all the modern Star Trek series, including Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy, with the following first three ships confirmed for release:
- U.S.S. Titan NCC-80201-A, Captain Shaw's Constitution III-class ship from Star Trek: Picard
- U.S.S. Stargazer NCC-82893, Rios' Sagan-class ship, which featured in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard
- U.S.S. Farragut NCC-1647, the ship that a young James T. Kirk is serving on during the Strange New Worlds era
The ships are exclusively available from Fanhome.com. You will be able to buy them individually for $64.99. There are special deals for anyone who subscribes — regular issues will only be $54.99, with an extra discount for the first issue. Subscribers will also get a unique variant ship and other exclusive gifts.
All the ships will be crafted from a combination of die-cast metal and high-quality resin. The typical model will be between 7" and 9" (180-225 mm) long. There will also be regular, higher-priced XL-sized models for major ships that will be approximately 11" (280 mm) long. Fanhome are working with Paramount Global to ensure the models are as accurate as possible, and based on the original visual effects models that were used to make the effects for the show.
Each model will come with a 16-page magazine that provides an in-universe profile of the ship and explores the design process with exclusive art and brand-new interviews with the production team.
The whole project will be supervised by Ben Robinson, who has worked on hundreds of similar models and will be the same scale as the most recent Starship collections.
To find out more including the exact release date, when you'll be able to pre-order, and future releases, head over to Fanhome.com and register your interest. Stay tuned for more news later this summer.