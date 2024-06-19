Fanhome to Return with New Starships This Fall with the Titan, Stargazer, and Farragut

The ships are exclusively available from Fanhome.com. You will be able to buy them individually for $64.99. There are special deals for anyone who subscribes — regular issues will only be $54.99, with an extra discount for the first issue. Subscribers will also get a unique variant ship and other exclusive gifts.

All the ships will be crafted from a combination of die-cast metal and high-quality resin. The typical model will be between 7" and 9" (180-225 mm) long. There will also be regular, higher-priced XL-sized models for major ships that will be approximately 11" (280 mm) long. Fanhome are working with Paramount Global to ensure the models are as accurate as possible, and based on the original visual effects models that were used to make the effects for the show.

Each model will come with a 16-page magazine that provides an in-universe profile of the ship and explores the design process with exclusive art and brand-new interviews with the production team.