Hallmark to Release Exclusive U.S.S. Enterprise-B (Nexus Damage) Keepsake Ornament

One of the event exclusive ornaments is the Star Trek Generations U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-B (Nexus Damage) Keepsake Ornament, which will retail for $35.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Star Trek Generations feature film, this lighted event-exclusive Keepsake Ornament depicts damage sustained by the U.S.S. Enterprise-B while encountering the Nexus ribbon. Only 3,200 Produced.

The event exclusives will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the Hallmark booths when the convention opens each day. Details on how to secure an exclusive can be found here. For fans not in attendance at SDCC, the ornament will also be available at New York Comic Con later this year.