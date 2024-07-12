Published Jul 12, 2024
Hallmark to Release Exclusive U.S.S. Enterprise-B (Nexus Damage) Keepsake Ornament
Grab the ornament at SDCC and be sure to get a glimpse of their other Star Trek offerings!
This year at San Diego Comic-Con, July 25-28, fans will have the chance to purchase highly sought-after event exclusives and more limited-edition fandom must-haves from the Hallmark For All Fankind Booth #3348!
One of the event exclusive ornaments is the Star Trek Generations U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-B (Nexus Damage) Keepsake Ornament, which will retail for $35.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Star Trek Generations feature film, this lighted event-exclusive Keepsake Ornament depicts damage sustained by the U.S.S. Enterprise-B while encountering the Nexus ribbon. Only 3,200 Produced.
The event exclusives will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the Hallmark booths when the convention opens each day. Details on how to secure an exclusive can be found here. For fans not in attendance at SDCC, the ornament will also be available at New York Comic Con later this year.
Additional Star Trek products on display (not available for sale) at the Hallmark For All Fankind Booth include the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Captain Christopher Pike Ornament, Star Trek: The Next Generation Dr. Beverly Crusher Ornament, and Star Trek Starfleet Incoming Message 3D Pop-Up Card.
The Captain Pike ornament features sounds. Press the button on this ornament to hear memorable lines from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as the Federation starship makes the jump to warp speed. Battery operated.
The Dr. Beverly Crusher ornament features the red-headed, empathetic physician and commanding officer from Star Trek: The Next Generation wearing her blue lab coat and carrying a medical tricorder.
And the pop-up greeting card features a three-dimensional, laser-cut scene of the Starfleet insignia, U.S.S. Enterprise and Justman Shuttlecraft on a designed base for display. The fun message is perfect for sharing with any Star Trek fan on their birthday, graduation, retirement and other celebratory occasions.