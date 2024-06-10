Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season Arrives August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition Steelbook

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms. The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

FINAL SEASON SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Deleted Scene (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Being Michael Burnham (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Character Development (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Star Trek: Discovery: The Voyage of Season 5

A Team Effort

Discovery's Creative Force

Star Trek: Discovery will be released internationally on the following dates:

UK – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024

– Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024 Italy - Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024

- Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024 Benelux – Final Season: 19 August 2024

– Final Season: 19 August 2024 Denmark – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024

– Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024 Finland – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024

– Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024 Norway – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024

– Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024 Sweden – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024

– Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024 Spain – Final Season & Complete Series: 22 August 2024

– Final Season & Complete Series: 22 August 2024 Germany – Final Season: 22 August 2024, Complete Series: 10 October 2024

– Final Season: 22 August 2024, Complete Series: 10 October 2024 France – Final Season & Complete Series: 28 August 2024

– Final Season & Complete Series: 28 August 2024 Australia – Final Season & Complete Series: 18 December 2024

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Sonequa Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.