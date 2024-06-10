Published Jun 10, 2024
Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season Arrives August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition Steelbook
Go behind-the-scenes with nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, gag reel, and more!
StarTrek.com is stoked to announce that Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery will return when Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season arrives with even more "incredible action sequences and truly breathtaking visuals" - Collider (Samantha Coley) August 27 on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook from Paramount Home Entertainment.
Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). The final season also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).
These 4-disc DVD and Blu-ray collections include every adventure-filled episode and nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, a gag reel, and more!
Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season is also available on Digital August 26.*
Star Trek: Discovery: The Complete Series will also be available on August 27 on Blu-ray and DVD, featuring all 65 episodes and over 15 hours of special features including a BONUS DISC that takes you on a never-before-seen journey through all five seasons with the cast and crew.
Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms. The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
FINAL SEASON SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)
- Deleted Scene (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)
- Being Michael Burnham (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)
- Character Development (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)
- Gag Reel (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)
- Star Trek: Discovery: The Voyage of Season 5
- A Team Effort
- Discovery's Creative Force
Star Trek: Discovery will be released internationally on the following dates:
- UK – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Italy - Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Benelux – Final Season: 19 August 2024
- Denmark – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Finland – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Norway – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Sweden – Final Season & Complete Series: 19 August 2024
- Spain – Final Season & Complete Series: 22 August 2024
- Germany – Final Season: 22 August 2024, Complete Series: 10 October 2024
- France – Final Season & Complete Series: 28 August 2024
- Australia – Final Season & Complete Series: 18 December 2024
The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Sonequa Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.