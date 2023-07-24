David Ajala on the Humanity and Motivation of Cleveland ‘Book’ Booker

“Sonequa [Martin-Green] is a joy to work with,” exclaimed Ajala. “It’s been very humbling to see how the Star Trek family and fans of the show responded to their relationship. One thing that was really important to Sonequa and myself, as we’ve been fleshing out these characters and this relationship between Michael Burnham and Cleveland Booker, is for them to always feel that they can be their most authentic selves in each other’s presence.”

“These two characters, who first met in a very hostile way, where their first encounter was very physical and violent and exciting,” Ajala continued. “I always use that as a launch pad of what their relationship is. Iron sharpens iron; they are two warriors who bring out the best in each other. They’ve been on the battlefield many times together, who have rescued and save each other. Now, they’ve decided to be lovers. So as much as these guys are warriors and lovers, we also wanted to really make sure we had healthy amounts of levity and fun and joy because that’s when they’re at their best — when they’re happily in love and having fun.”