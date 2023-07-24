How the Arts Have Shaped Star Trek

The Bard's DNA is baked so deeply into Star Trek that I could spend several essays noting and dissecting references to his work in everything from The Original Series to Discovery. Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country is so steeped in Shakespeare that the title of the film itself is a reference to Hamlet's soliloquy: "To grunt and sweat under a weary life, But that the dread of something after death,The undiscovere'd country, from whose bourn No traveler returns, puzzles the will, And makes us rather bear those ills we have Than fly to others that we know not of?" In this film, we're shown that Klingons love Shakespeare, with Chancellor Gorkon stating that Shakespeare could only truly be experienced in the original Klingon. There must be something about Shakespeare's poetry of passion and violence that appeals to the Klingons and humans alike.

TNG was also steeped in Shakespeare. My favorite TNG moment comes when Q argues with Picard by quoting Macbeth, "Life's but a walking shadow. A poor player who struts and frets his hour upon the stage…" To which Picard replies, "Oh, I know Hamlet. And what he might say with irony, I say with conviction: 'What a piece of work is man! How noble in reason! How infinite in faculty! In form, in moving, how express and admirable! In action, how like an angel! In apprehension, how like a god!'"