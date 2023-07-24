Miles O'Brien: The Most Important Man in Starfleet

StarTrek.com asked series creator Mike McMahan to give us a little insight into what makes Miles O’Brien so important, and why he wanted to honor the chief engineer on Lower Decks.

“So why did we put that statue at the end of the episode? If you ask the common fan on the street to name the most important Star Trek character, they’ll probably say Picard or Kirk. Us Lower Deckers would like to offer a different answer," shares McMahan. "Chief O’Brien is the original Lower Decker, moving from an enlisted crewman all the way to professor of engineering at Starfleet Academy. We experienced his full life in Starfleet — his marriage and relationship with Keiko, being a dad and moving up in rank and location, the dynamic between enlisted crew and officers through his friendships with Bashir and Sisko, and the trauma he experienced being a veteran of the Federation-Cardassian War. One could argue Miles O’Brien is the most fully realized character in Star Trek, and we ask, no, demand he be given a statue."

"While a nod to Miles might be seen as slight by a casual fan," continued McMahan, "those of us who spent years watching him grow across two television series know he is, without a doubt, the most important person in Starfleet History.”

Can't argue with that!