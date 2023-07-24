Queering the Bromance Between O'Brien and Bashir

Queerness, after all, exists in a continuum outside the mere realm of sexuality; rather than thinking of it in terms of who’s getting jiggy with whom, it’s more useful to consider how relationships and even systems can be queer — i.e. operating outside the heteronormative norm.

In Between Men: English Literature and Male Homosocial Desire, feminist critic Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick uses the term ‘homosocial’ to describe the sentimental male bonding that involves negotiation between platonic and romantic. You see it in all the most prominent male/male friendships in media, from I Love You, Man, to Avon and Stringer Bell on The Wire. Hell, Kirk and Spock from The Original Series are the stuff bromances (and slash fiction) are made of!

Most people commonly understand the ‘bromance’ to be little more than intense male friendships — the kind men could enjoy if unshackled from the restrictions of toxic masculinity. But the unfettered adulation of the bromance is innately queer, regardless of the sexuality of its participants. Michael DeAngelis, in his anthology Reading the Bromance, says that the phenomenon, “has come to denote an emotionally intense bond between presumably straight males who demonstrate an openness to intimacy that they neither regard, acknowledge, avow, nor express sexually.” The bromance is innately subversive of traditional roles of heterosexual maleness, breaking down barriers of common masculine codes and teasing the possibility of something more between its participants. There’s a negotiation between homosexuality and heterosexuality, connoting the traits of neither but somehow encompassing both.

The slow, gradual buildup of O’Brien and Bashir’s bromance over the seven seasons of DS9's run illustrates the many small, important ways their adoration (and eventual love) for each other manifests itself.

Initially, the two are oil and water, O’Brien frequently annoyed by Bashir’s chatterbox naivete and youthful arrogance. But in season two’s “Armageddon Game,” a life-and-death situation (on the run from a shadowy government conspiracy) forces them in close proximity to one another, and create an opportunity to bond. There, they find common ground over their differing attitudes toward romance and their careers, the settled non-commissioned officer impressing upon the young doctor the value of marriage and commitment. Their differences — ones of class, age, and even nationality — bleed away into mutual respect and admiration.