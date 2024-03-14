Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    The Star Trek Universe Beams into WonderCon 2024

    Programming to feature Star Trek: Discovery's fifth season premiere and Star Trek: Strange New World's musical episode sing-along!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The Star Trek universe will beam into WonderCon 2024 later this month, bringing fan-favorites Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, for fans in attendance of the Anaheim, California convention.

    Join us for the not-to-be-missed panels with the cast and creatives, starting Friday, March 29!

    Friday, March 29

    8:00 - 9:00 PM | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — "Subspace Rhapsody" Sing-Along | Room North 200A

    CBS Studios and Paramount+ invite you to join them for the first ever Star Trek sing-along screening of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody" followed by a moderated Q&A with songwriters Tom Polce and Kay Hanley, also of Letters to Cleo fame, where they will discuss writing the songs for Star Trek’s first ever musical episode. Moderated by Scott Manz.

    Saturday, March 30

    3:30 - 5:00 PM | Star Trek: Discovery – Final Season Premiere Screening | Room North 200A

    Be one of the first to see the premiere episode of the final season of Star Trek: Discovery followed by a moderated Q&A with Michelle Paradise(EP/Showrunner) and Olatunde Osunsanmi(EP/Director) where they will discuss working on the exciting final season and tease what’s to come. Moderated by Scott Manz.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

