The Star Trek Universe Beams into WonderCon 2024

Friday, March 29

8:00 - 9:00 PM | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — "Subspace Rhapsody" Sing-Along | Room North 200A

CBS Studios and Paramount+ invite you to join them for the first ever Star Trek sing-along screening of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody" followed by a moderated Q&A with songwriters Tom Polce and Kay Hanley, also of Letters to Cleo fame, where they will discuss writing the songs for Star Trek’s first ever musical episode. Moderated by Scott Manz.

Saturday, March 30

3:30 - 5:00 PM | Star Trek: Discovery – Final Season Premiere Screening | Room North 200A

Be one of the first to see the premiere episode of the final season of Star Trek: Discovery followed by a moderated Q&A with Michelle Paradise(EP/Showrunner) and Olatunde Osunsanmi(EP/Director) where they will discuss working on the exciting final season and tease what’s to come. Moderated by Scott Manz.