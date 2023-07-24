WARP FIVE: Melissa Navia Takes the Helm of ‘Among the Lotus Eaters’

Commenting on the crew on-screen and the cast off-screen, Navia reflects, “We get to see so much of it, even in just the four episodes that have come out so far. When we came back to shoot Season 2, while Season 1 was coming out, everyone could tell on-screen that the cast really likes each other, and that plays into the fact that we also have these excellent characters where everybody’s really good at their jobs. You see that they’re all bonded by their past, by their actual highly skilled jobs as members of Starfleet.”

“You feel that they're family,” continues Navia, “and I think the fans really dig that you get to see them in all these different situations and these different pairings. We're definitely going to see a lot more of that. That family aspect, and especially at the end of episode 2, I still remember shooting it, where we are so happy to get our Number One back; she is a part of the family. This is more than a job; this is our life.”

Being Immersed in the Fandom

The love for Erica Ortegas is also credited to Melissa Navia’s active presence in the fandom and online community. What is like to see and hear the fan’s reactions episode-to-episode?

“This legion of just wonderful fans who, I joke that, they’re ravenous,” shares Navia while laughing. “They want more Ortegas, and if they don’t get it, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I keep telling everybody, ‘Patience is a virtue.’ We have 10 amazing episodes that we’re able to tell every season, and they really are mini movies. It just would be impossible to have seasons that stretch longer, as much as the fans want it, which is a great problem to have.”