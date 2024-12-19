WARP FIVE: Jerry O'Connell on Being Number One as Jack Ransom

After spending five seasons with his character, O'Connell reflects, "Man, I think I can say that Ransom has been the coolest, most fun character I've ever played."

Addressing the junior officers' perception of Jack Ransom, O'Connell states, "He's not just a himbo, he's not just an alpha first officer in Starfleet. He doesn't just have good hair and muscles. There's a depth there. There's an allegiance to Starfleet, there's an allegiance to his Lower Deckers. There's an allegiance to his ship. There's an allegiance to his captain, and there's a depth there that Mike McMahan, our creator, has always given me to play. Even when it may not be there on the page, I know I'm playing it. It's just such a fun, deep character to play. I've enjoyed playing him these last five seasons, and I hope I get to keep playing him."

"It's just so fun being a part of the Cerritos," adds O'Connell. "At first, when I came onto Lower Decks, it was like a joke like, I'm on the Cerritos. I'm the first officer of the Cerritos. It's like a joke. But I have to tell you, now after five seasons, I really, I love the Cerritos. I love that ship. I love everything about it. I think I feel like I know every nook and cranny of it. It's a great ship. I'm not even saying that in a joking manner. It's a great ship. I'm really proud of it and I think it's the best ship in Starfleet."

On His Star Trek Experience