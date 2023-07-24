WARP FIVE: Jason Mantzoukas on the Charm and Importance of Star Trek: Prodigy

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

In the latest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade," the Protostar crew seeks refuge in the Neutral Zone. Jankom Pog and Zero remain onboard repairing the starship as the rest of the team heads down to Noble Isle to gather necessary parts for the repairs. As they act swiftly, Vice Admiral Janeway and the Romulans attempt to get their hands on the Protostar, unaware of the living weapon aboard.

StarTrek.com had the pleasure of speaking with comedic actor Jason Mantzoukas, who voices Jankom Pog, about all things Star Trek: Prodigy!