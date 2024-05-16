WARP FIVE: Elias Toufexis Gives Face to the Breen and L'ak's Unfortunate Gamble

Like many others, Elias Toufexis first encountered Star Trek in his childhood. "I’ve literally grown up with Star Trek,” he explains, “I mean that in a different way than it comes across. When I was a kid, I obviously was too young to have watched The Original Series [when it first aired], but it was on all the time. My dad recorded it, and I remember watching it with my dad and his brothers — my uncles — all the time."

"Then we would have these marathons," Toufexis continues. "I don’t remember what channel it was, but they would air full days of Star Trek episodes, like top 10 Star Trek episodes. It always ended with 'The City on the Edge of Forever.' 'The Trouble with Tribbles’ was also in the mix. I just memorized those shows, particularly the top five Star Trek episodes. Then, when I was a young teenager, I got into The Next Generation, and it grew with me. When I was about 19, Deep Space Nine came along. That was a much more mature show and I was getting more mature, so I grew with that."

"When I started college, Star Trek took a little bit of a backseat compared to when I was growing up," notes Toufexis. "But I still watched Voyager, I still watched Enterprise, and the movies. Star Trek II is part of my DNA. There’s not a frame of that movie I don’t know by heart."

Toufexis then shares another reason why Star Trek was such a huge part of his upbringing. "Another big part of me loving Star Trek was William Shatner. We grew up not only in the same town in Montreal, but we grew up on the same block. Exactly the same block. Obviously, 30 years apart. We grew up on the same street in Monkland. I was on the corner street he was on. I always looked at him as a role model because this guy literally grew up right here and is one of the biggest stars in the world. I always looked up to him because of that, which got mixed in with my adoration for Star Trek. So I’ve been a fan my whole life."

The Breen Scion