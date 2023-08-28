WARP FIVE: Director Jeff W. Byrd Takes Us Under the Cloak of the Klingon War

Jeff Byrd’s love for Star Trek began at an early age with his family surrounding their television set together. “Back in the day, when I was just a little boy, my parents used to have us watch Star Trek because of Uhura,” recalls the director. “She was the only Black woman on television at the time. We would all gather around the TV to watch it and hope it was an Uhura episode.”

“And if it wasn’t, then we'd still watch it,” Byrd continues. “She had her finger to her ear so we were all getting excited about that stuff. And then we got addicted to it, and fell in love with Kirk and Spock, and Sulu, and all the OGs. I grew up from there, to now come full circle, and have directed Discovery and Strange New Worlds. It's incredible. My dad is very influential in the formation of this career that I’m in and embracing.”

On How Discovery Shifted Gears for Him

Upon being prompted on what he’d select as his favorite and/or definitive series, Byrd reflects before revealing, “That’s a good question. Now you’ve got me thinking. As much as I love The Original Series- I don’t know. I really love Discovery for Michael Burnham. I love what they were able to do there, and how they were able to flip the concept of what we thought Star Trek was.”

There are two eras for Byrd — The Original Series and Discovery. An unapologetic fan for decades, Byrd shares that Star Trek: Discovery reignited his love for the franchise and sees Michael Burnham as the unifying, “eye-opening” thread of both eras by connecting her to Spock. “Before Discovery, yes, it was TOS all the way,” notes Byrd. “But then, when Discovery [arrived], I was, ‘I can’t stop watching this; wow!’ All the things I thought, they were shifting a little bit.”