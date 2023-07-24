WARP FIVE: ‘Ad Astra per Aspera’ Director Takes Number One to the Stars

Her journey didn’t stop there; when Weiss got the interview to meet on the show through her close friend and collaborator, one of the series’ cinematographer Benji Bakshi, she did a “deep, deep dive,” especially with the Original Series. “This is exactly how I think, how I feel, how I approach storytelling,” reflects Weiss. “It was like, ‘Where have you been all my life?’”

Thankfully the universe of Star Trek wasn’t out of reach for Weiss. Before her prolific career as a director in television, Weiss was a scientist with a Ph.D. in biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology from Harvard Medical School. As such, tackling the story of “Ad Astra per Aspera” was something she couldn’t wait to chew on.

Utilizing both her background in biological sciences and courtroom procedural television, Weiss notes, “Eugenics and genetic modifications, GMOs and all of that, can be scary to the general public who doesn’t understand science. What you have to do is be able to separate the process and procedure from the ethics of how it’s being used. They’re two separate things; that’s really what we have to be doing in our legal and justice system anyway. You can’t just have blanket laws and blanket statements about anything because there’s nuance to everything.”