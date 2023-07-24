WARP FIVE: Yetide Badaki Takes Starfleet to Court

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

The latest episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ “Ad Astra per Aspera” joins the honored ranks of the franchise’s best courtroom drama episodes. Following First Officer Una Chin-Riley’s arrest at the end of the series’ first season, her secret status as an augmented Illyrian is exposed to not only her crew, but Starfleet itself.

In the second season opener, “The Broken Circle,” facing court-martial along with possible imprisonment and dishonorable discharge, Una and Captain Pike have unsuccessfully tried to connect with her preferred legal representation of choice – a childhood friend with whom she had a terrible falling out. Unwilling to chance the loss of his Number One, Pike travels to the Vaultera Nebula, enduring their unsuitable atmosphere, to meet face-to-face with the Illyrian counsellor Neera Ketoul, who begrudgingly takes on Una’s case.