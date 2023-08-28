WARP FIVE: Dermott Downs on How Music in 'Subspace Rhapsody' Honors Each Character's Arc and Visual Style

It just so happens that after a meeting, Downs was presented two opportunities with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. “When I had met with Henry [Alonso Myers] and Secret Hideout in general, just about what they were doing, they were talking about Strange New Worlds, which hadn't aired yet. And I was like, ‘Well, why another one,’” questioned Downs. “The original was so great because it was an ethical, moral comedy every week where everything was a standalone. They were like, ‘That's what we're doing!’ [They were planning] basically a sitcom episode and a musical."

“I pitched myself really hard,” Downs continued. “I'm in this business because I had memorized the songbook at seven to Oliver Twist, became an actor, and then became a cinematographer in the golden age of MTV's music video heyday. I was probably doing four to five a month, everybody from the Beastie Boys to Foo Fighters and Puff Daddy and Taylor Swift. But then I made my way into narrative television. I had the good fortune of being part of the Arrowverse for five years and did The Flash-Supergirl musical episode called ‘Duets.’”

Approaching “Subspace Rhapsody”

Downs recalls the creative team’s clear vision. “In the canon of Star Trek, it had never been done before,” notes Downs. “When I first met them, it was all about, ‘The show is really grounded.’ Then I got off the phone and I’m like, ‘It’s really grounded, but we’re talking about a musical in outer space. Are we jumping the shark?’ To their credit, they did not.”