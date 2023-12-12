T'Lyn's Most Logical Observations

First introduced in the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks' penultimate episode, "wej Duj," as a lower decker aboard the Vulcan Sh'vhal ship, T'Lyn stood out as a character who is unapologetically Vulcan while simultaneously ostracized by her peers for being resolute in her convictions and embracing her "gut feelings," believing she's acting out of control.

At the end of the third season, T'Lyn transfers to the U.S.S. Cerritos where she joins Ensign Tendi in the Senior Science Officer Training Program. Speaking on the Vulcan science officer's inclusion in the fourth season and her arrival on the Cerritos, series creator and showrunner Mike McMahan revealed, “T’Lyn is so great to have because she adds this dryness, this comedic sort of deadpan-ness. The other Lower Deckers are all pretty loud; they’re all big. Then having that moment of deflation where T’Lyn can then say something cutting and funny or incisive… I just love that a Vulcan can just explicitly say what’s happening. It’s like walking right up to the fourth wall, but not quite doing that that I love.”

In celebration of actress Gabrielle Ruiz's birthday, we're spotlighting our favorite T'Lyn one-liners!

"wej Duj"