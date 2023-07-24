There's a Perfect Wine for Each Star Trek Series

There’s a line in the 2002 movie Sideways, in which Paul Giamatti says he will not, under any circumstances, drink Merlot. Now, this is giving Merlot a little bit of a bad rap, because some might say it’s a simple wine or that it’s too broad of a category to really be a great wine. But the reality is, Merlot can mean a lot of different things, which is exactly like the original Star Trek.

For many of us, it’s a safe bet that Merlot was our first glass of wine, and just like the original Star Trek, Merlot can be excellent or it can be just fine. Everyone knows "City on the Edge of Forever" is a classic. That episode is some high end Merlot; it’s medium bodied, smooth, but it packs a punch and reminds that you are drinking wine. That’s the great thing about even a bottom shelf Merlot, or perhaps, a random episode of the original Star Trek, like say, "The Cloud Minders." It always has the ability to grab you by the lapels and remind you that you’re having a fun, energetic glass of wine. People wouldn’t like wine without the existence and versatility of Merlot. And Star Trek, in all of its infinite combinations wouldn't exist without TOS. If you want a good Merlot, that is also a little fancy, but won’t break the bank, the Coppola family does a pretty good job.

Oh, and by the way, in real life, Paul Giamatti does drink Merlot and his favorite Star Trek is The Original Series. I know this because I poured him a glass of Merlot once as a waiter, and talked to him about science fiction. It was great. I hope he remembers it.