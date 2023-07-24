How Ron Moore Subtly Rebooted The Next Generation with 'The Bonding'

And the scene that follows sums-up exactly what The Next Generation would be like for the rest of its run. Because Jeremy Aster's dad had also previously died, he says, "I’m all alone now." Picard responds by taking Jeremy's hand and responds firmly, "On the starship Enterprise, no one is alone," and then with that extra Patrick Stewart emphasis, he says again. "No one." You just got chills thinking about it, right?

This scene is important in many ways, but the historical context makes it even more significant. "The Bonding" aired on October 23, 1989, and was the fifth episode of the third season of The Next Generation. In 1989, this was a fundamentally different show than it had been for the first two seasons. The opening credits ditched our own solar system in favor of a lush, wild-looking final frontier, Gates McFadden was back as Dr. Beverly Crusher, and the crew were all rocking redesigned uniforms that actually looked like clothes people would enjoy wearing. The Enterprise crew felt cozy and comfortable, and as a result, the third season exudes a confidence and consistency in style and tone that, arguably, the first two seasons lacked. To be clear, The Next Generation was brilliant from the start, but visually and thematically, the series congealed and grew-up in Season 3. So, when Picard reached out and told Jeremy Aster that no one was alone on the Enterprise, in a sense, he was reaching out to all the viewers, too. The message of "The Bonding" was clear. With this crew, you were in good hands.