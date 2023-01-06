Nearly 20 Years Ago, One Enterprise Epic Set the Stage for Discovery

When Sarek and Amanda Grayson grapple with the complicated destinies of their children on Star Trek: Discovery, it’s easy to forget that the political landscape these outer space parents are navigating is a kaleidoscope of various canonical influences from across the entire spectrum of the Star Trek timeline.

From “Amok Time” to “Yesteryear” to the lush depiction of the planet Vulcan in the Star Trek feature films, nearly every Vulcan-centric episode of Discovery pulls something from other facets of Star Trek. But, arguably, the origin of the Vulcan culture, as we understand it, was best defined in an epic three-part episode of the prequel seriesStar Trek: Enterprise that probably doesn’t get the props it deserves.

It’s hard to believe that it’s nearly two decades since the first airing of “The Forge,” on November 19, 2004, but this Enterprise story would change Star Trek canon forever. Throughout its three-parts — “The Forge,” “Awakening,” and “Kir'Shara" — Star Trek not only redefined the Vulcans as we know them, but also set the stage for a huge Vulcan comeback in Star Trek: Discovery.