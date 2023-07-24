The Lower Decks Connection: The Mind's Eye

Welcome back to The Lower Decks Connection, where we curate a list of episodes for you to watch after you’ve watched the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks! This week in “Mining the Mind’s Mines” (an episode you should say the title of three times fast), Mariner, Boimler, and Rutherford saw their fantasies and nightmares come to life thanks to “psychic mines” — green orbs that bring your thoughts to life. This ranges from the embarrassing (poor Leah Brahms) to the frightening (clown Klingons). Of course, in legacy Star Trek, there were plenty of episodes where mysterious entities messed with the crews’ minds. From making things that don’t exist appear to altering people’s personalities, here are several top episodes where the mind took power over matter.