Below Deck with Lower Decks: Say Hello to Leah Brahms

Funny you should ask, because we find out in the fourth season episode, “Galaxy’s Child.” When the real Dr. Brahms visits the Enterprise to inspect the engine modifications La Forge has made over the past few years, he learns her actual personality is very different from the one he encountered on the holodeck. Still, they get past an initial confrontational period and start to become friends... until Brahms finds La Forge’s holographic program of her and is understandably furious at what she considers an appalling violation of her privacy. She ultimately forgives him for the colossal faux-pas, but dang, dude.

(Hey, Rutherford? If you’re reading this and planning to meet the real Dr. Brahms, take down this note, “Don’t do this sort of thing. Really.”)

In addition to being referenced in the TNG finale episode, “All Good Things...,” Brahms has also appeared in a handful of Star Trek novels over the years. She’s set to return to the final frontier—after a fashion, at any rate—in Star Trek: Resurgence, a 4-issue comic miniseries from IDW Publishing that acts as a prequel to the upcoming video game of the same name and developed by Dramatic Labs. The first issue of the comic debuts in November, and you can read all about that by clicking on this link-type thing right here.

Please don’t let there be a hologram, please don’t let there be a hologram, please don’t let there be a hologram....