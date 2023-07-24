Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Published May 6, 2022

    The Hardest Spock Trivia Quiz in the Universe

    How well do you know one of Star Trek’s most iconic characters?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Spock Trivia Quiz

    startrek.com

    Is Spock the greatest Star Trek character ever? We’re not allowed to say, but we can tell you he is back with brand-new adventures in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

    Strange New Worlds follows Spock, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) as they embark on a five-year mission to explore the galaxy aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series is now streaming on Paramount+.

    WATCH: Stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Now on Paramount+!

    In honor of the new series, we’re taking a look back at Spock’s legacy by giving you the ultimate Spock trivia quiz. Questions have been pulled from The Original Series, Star Trek films, Discovery and more. You really have to be plugged in to ace this quiz!

    No sense in delaying. Answer the trivia questions below!

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

