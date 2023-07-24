The Hardest Spock Trivia Quiz in the Universe

Is Spock the greatest Star Trek character ever? We’re not allowed to say, but we can tell you he is back with brand-new adventures in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Strange New Worlds follows Spock, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) as they embark on a five-year mission to explore the galaxy aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series is now streaming on Paramount+.

In honor of the new series, we’re taking a look back at Spock’s legacy by giving you the ultimate Spock trivia quiz. Questions have been pulled from The Original Series, Star Trek films, Discovery and more. You really have to be plugged in to ace this quiz!

No sense in delaying. Answer the trivia questions below!