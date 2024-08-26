Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Begins Production on Season 1

Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Starfleet Academy so far:

The previously announced cast of cadets include Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner, and Sandro Rosta, as well as Holly Hunter, who plays the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy.

Additional cast members include Tig Notaro and Robert Picardo, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, and guest stars Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series' premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to the expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount+, which includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Section 31, an original movie event with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.