Everything Star Trek Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

The all-new scripted podcast is set to premiere on Star Trek Day, September 8, 2025!

Star Trek: Khan explores the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan's descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain seen in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. New episodes will be available weekly on Mondays through November 3, wherever you get your podcasts.

Naveen Andrews (Lost) voices the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh, and is joined by a stellar cast, including Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) as Lieutenant Marla McGivers, Sonya Cassidy (Reacher) as Dr. Rosalind Lear, with Star Trek veteran Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) reprising his role as Ensign Tuvok, and the legendary George Takei (Star Trek) as Captain Sulu.

Supporting voice cast includes Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer) as Delmonda, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Ivan, Mercy Malick (Mr. Mayor) as Ursula, and Zuri Washington (Life with Althaar) as Madot.