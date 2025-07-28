Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 28, 2025

    Everything Star Trek Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

    Missed something? We've got you covered!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Recap

    StarTrek.com

    Another San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone.

    Between the thrilling Hall H panel to the Strange New Spectacle, and everything in between, Star Trek continues to be bolder than ever.

    Whether you were with us for an away team mission or busy on Shore Leave, here's a recap highlighting our top moments coming out of and around SDCC this year!

    The all-new scripted podcast is set to premiere on Star Trek Day, September 8, 2025!

    Star Trek: Khan explores the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan's descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain seen in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. New episodes will be available weekly on Mondays through November 3, wherever you get your podcasts.

    Naveen Andrews (Lost) voices the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh, and is joined by a stellar cast, including Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) as Lieutenant Marla McGivers, Sonya Cassidy (Reacher) as Dr. Rosalind Lear, with Star Trek veteran Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) reprising his role as Ensign Tuvok, and the legendary George Takei (Star Trek) as Captain Sulu.

    Supporting voice cast includes Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer) as Delmonda, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Ivan, Mercy Malick (Mr. Mayor) as Ursula, and Zuri Washington (Life with Althaar) as Madot.

    The highly-anticipated first look teaser featured the series' main campus in San Francisco plus the main starship, and integral part of the Starfleet Academy campus, the U.S.S. Athena.

    In addition, .

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature a puppet-themed episode, featuring U.S.S. Enterprise crew members as puppets created by the iconic Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The episode is directed by Jordan Canning (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock).

    In addition, the Hall H audience was treated to a surprise advance screening of the series' upcoming new episode, "," ahead of its debut this Thursday, July 31 on Paramount+ in the U.S. Directed by Jonathan Frakes, the episode incorporates a murder mystery theme. When La'An (Chong) tests a prototype holodeck with a fictional case only she can solve, the consequences of failure get greater and greater, with the Enterprise hanging in the balance.

    'Strange New Spectacle' Immersive Performances

    As seen in the video above, out-of-this-world class performers dressed as the U.S.S. Enterprise crew beamed down onto the streets of San Diego with a show-stopping spectacle.

    Star Trek Wave 3 of Nacelle's action figure reveal

    StarTrek.com

    Nacelle announced that Wave Three will feature the Star Trek cast in their duty uniforms, which includes:

    • James T. Kirk
    • Spock
    • Leonard McCoy
    • Nyota Uhura
    • Hikaru Sulu
    • Pavel Chekov
    • Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott
    • Christine Chapel
    • Janice Rand
    • A surprise 2-pack to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Star Trek!
    Star Trek Wave 4 of Nacelle's action figure reveal

    StarTrek.com

    Wave Four of Nacelle's Star Trek action figures will include:

    • Benjamin Sisko from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    • Saavik from Star Trek III & Star Trek IV
    • Beverly Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation ("Sub Rosa" Edition)
    • Data from Star Trek Generations (Generations Sailor Edition)
    • David Marcus from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
    • Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: First Contact (Little Ships Edition)
    • John Harriman from Star Trek Generations
    • Tom Paris from Star Trek: Voyager (Captain Proton Edition)
    • Pavel Chekov from Star Trek: IV: The Voyage Home (Nuclear Wessels Edition)
    • Hoshi Sato from Star Trek: Enterprise ("In A Mirror, Darkly" Edition)

