Star Trek's History with Practical Jokes

The switch from a terrestrial calendar to the stardates system means that, for most of the various crewmen living and working in the Federation, there's no such thing as April. Therefore, there's no such thing as April 1, and further, no such thing as April Fool's Day.

Although there's no longer a specific day devoted to playing practical jokes on your fellow humanoids, the prankster spirit of the holiday lives on. Somewhat surprisingly for a post-scarcity utopia largely devoid of interpersonal conflict, characters throughout the Star Trek franchise delight in pranking one another, with examples peppered throughout the various shows and movies. It turns out that pranks are about a lot more than simply having fun at the expense of other people, and through the way they've been used on Trek, we can learn a lot about the purpose pranking serves here on Earth.

Here are the eight most important pranks in the history of Star Trek.

Dax Moves Odo's Stuff (A Few Centimeters)