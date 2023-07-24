From the Enterprise to Deep Space 9: What Keiko O'Brien Taught Me About Belonging

The year I turned 28 was also the year I rediscovered Star Trek. Though an avid fan of the Kelvin timeline and Star Trek: The Next Generation movies, I wasn't familiar with many of the TV series. I started with TNG, and my love for both the show and the Star Trek universe was propelled to new heights when Keiko Ishikawa O'Brien made her first appearance in "Data's Day."

It wasn't just that Keiko didn't speak with an accent, unlike most Asian characters on TV in that era, or that she was portrayed by the charismatic and lovable Rosalind Chao. It was the fact that Keiko, like me, struggled to belong.

Soon after her wedding in "Data's Day," Keiko and Miles O'Brien moved to the Deep Space 9 station. A botanist on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Keiko finds little demand for her skills on the desolate space station. Her struggle mirrors those of my own, when I transitioned from the Taiwanese school system to an American one, and my previous knowledge — acquired in Chinese — became partially obsolete. Keiko's initial resentment, and the need for her to adapt, are recognizable for many immigrants and expats.