Celebrating Great Friendships with Star Trek: Voyager

In the third-season episode "The Chute," during a Shore Leave gone awry, Harry and Kim are incarcerated together in a dangerous penal colony prison on false charges related to a terrorist bombing. They both work together to face vicious conditions, including violence brought on by other inmates and other challenges that must be over come to survive. Their friendship pushes them through and they are able to collaborate an escape plan.

Before they can put their plan in motion, Tom is stabbed by a brutal inmate. Unable to secure medical assistance, Harry begins to work some deals with another inmate in order to keep their plan in motion as well as garner supplies to clean up Tom's wound. As Tom nears closer to death, Harry tries desperately to instigate a prison break, but fails to get everyone's cooperation. For all of Harry's efforts, Tom nearly ruins everything when in a delirium, he disables the tool that Harry had fashioned to neutralize the prison's forcefield. Harry comes close to killing his friend, but regains his senses just in time. After all, who hasn't wanted to kill their best friend?

Once rescued by Janeway and Tuvok, Tom is treated by The Doctor, who reveals to the duo, that the "clamp" enforced on all prisoners affected the wearer's nervous system by encouraging aggression and violence. As the friends seek out a hearty and much dreamt about meal, Harry apologizes to Tom for almost killing him. However, he reassures his friend, "You want to know what I remember? Someone saying, 'This man is my friend. Nobody touches him.' I'll remember that for a long time." The trials of this episode is a huge turning point for their friendship.

Not-So-Perfect Reality Check