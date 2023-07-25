Star Trek's Fabulous Female Friendships

Even today, it's hard to find depictions of positive camaraderie between women characters on-screen. Too often, large ensemble casts have only a single woman who’s considered “one of the guys” and rejects traditional womanhood. While this may seem empowering because it allows the character to break free of traditional gender roles, it can become problematic when it quietly, perhaps subconsciously, pits women against other women. Indeed, even when there is another woman present, she is too often a rival or nemesis.

But this post isn’t about calling out the shows that got it wrong. It’s about celebrating how Star Trek has been doing it right since Star Trek: The Next Generation. Women friendships are incredibly important, providing women and girls with solidarity, comfort, confidence, joy, and candor in a world that, in many cases, still treats them as second-class citizens, and certainly places more pressures on them. And much of what we see depicted in popular culture trickles into our real-world attitudes.

When the women of Star Trek bond, help each other, and experience joy in each other’s company, they’re providing a positive example to those at home watching. Here are a few highlights.

Star Trek: The Next Generation's Beverly Crusher and Deanna Troi