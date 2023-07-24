Rom's Most Crucial Deep Space Nine Moments

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was years ahead of its time. A serialized drama based in a universe where the underlying theme was to Boldly Go, DS9 instead stayed planted solidly in Bajoran space. Where The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation eschewed focuses on faith and religion, Deep Space Nine embraced these thematic elements and leaned into them.

Throughout the history of Star Trek, while we were introduced to the concept of the United Federation of Planets through the actions of Captains Kirk and Picard, it wasn’t until Benjamin Sisko set foot on the promenade of Terok Nor that we saw the true influence of the Federation through years of cultural acceptance and wartime alliances. Nowhere was this more evident than through the evolution of Rom, one-time bar-back, and ultimately, the Grand Nagus.