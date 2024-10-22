Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Oct 22, 2024

    Everything Star Trek Revealed at New York Comic-Con 2024

    Recapping this past weekend's exciting updates!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek at New York Comic Con 2024 recap header

    StarTrek.com / Alexei Hay / Robyn Von Swank

    Star Trek made its way to the Big Apple for New York Comic Con.

    Whether you were with us for an away team mission or busy on Shore Leave, here's a recap highlighting our top moments coming out of and around the con this year!

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Renewed for Season 2

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Renewed for Season 2 graphic

    StarTrek.com

    The original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been renewed for a second season. The news comes as Season 1 is currently in production in Toronto.

    Emmy Award Winner Tatiana Maslany to Guest Star in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

    Tatiana Maslany headshot

    Alexei Hay

    It was also announced that Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) will be a recurring special guest star in Season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

    Rhys Darby to Guest Star in Upcoming Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Rhys Darby Headshot

    Robyn Von Swank

    During the panel, Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level) was announced as a guest star for the upcoming season of Strange New Worlds, which also gave a look at Season 3 with a brand-new clip

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Homage Poster for Final Season Celebration

    During the Star Trek universe panel, an exclusive clip from the fifth and final season premiere of its hit animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks was shown as well as the homage to Star Trek V: The Final Frontier poster for the final season.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 homage poster of Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Section 31 to Premiere January 24

    The original movie Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Friday, January 24, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available.

    New teaser art for the highly anticipated movie was also revealed, with talent sharing their individual character posters.

    Section 31 promotional teaser poster featuring Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Georgiou

    StarTrek.com

    New Comic Crossover Star Trek: Lore War Reveals Connecting Covers in New Artwork

    During the IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Y̶e̶a̶r̶s̶ Fears panel at New York Comic Con, the comic book publisher revealed the combined artwork from J.J. Lendl's connecting covers, spanning the new comic event series, STAR TREK: LORE WAR.

    STAR TREK: LORE WAR event connected covers from J.J. Lendl

    StarTrek.com

    In addition, they showed off the interior pages from Davide Tinto from STAR TREK: LORE WAR #1.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available. The movie is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

