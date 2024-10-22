Published Oct 22, 2024
Everything Star Trek Revealed at New York Comic-Con 2024
Recapping this past weekend's exciting updates!
Star Trek made its way to the Big Apple for New York Comic Con.
Whether you were with us for an away team mission or busy on Shore Leave, here's a recap highlighting our top moments coming out of and around the con this year!
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Renewed for Season 2
The original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has been renewed for a second season. The news comes as Season 1 is currently in production in Toronto.
Emmy Award Winner Tatiana Maslany to Guest Star in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
It was also announced that Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) will be a recurring special guest star in Season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.
Rhys Darby to Guest Star in Upcoming Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
During the panel, Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level) was announced as a guest star for the upcoming season of Strange New Worlds, which also gave a look at Season 3 with a brand-new clip
Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Homage Poster for Final Season Celebration
During the Star Trek universe panel, an exclusive clip from the fifth and final season premiere of its hit animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks was shown as well as the homage to Star Trek V: The Final Frontier poster for the final season.
Star Trek: Section 31 to Premiere January 24
The original movie Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Friday, January 24, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available.
New teaser art for the highly anticipated movie was also revealed, with talent sharing their individual character posters.
New Comic Crossover Star Trek: Lore War Reveals Connecting Covers in New Artwork
During the IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Y̶e̶a̶r̶s̶ Fears panel at New York Comic Con, the comic book publisher revealed the combined artwork from J.J. Lendl's connecting covers, spanning the new comic event series, STAR TREK: LORE WAR.
In addition, they showed off the interior pages from Davide Tinto from STAR TREK: LORE WAR #1.