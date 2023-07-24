Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Sep 29, 2022

    Join the U.S.S. Cerritos With Star Trek: Lower Decks Replicate Yourself

    Will you go for a buttoned up Boimler look, or will you be laid back like Mariner?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    An avatar created as part of the Star Trek: Lower Decks Replicate Yourself site.

    StarTrek.com

    Do you ever wish you were in Starfleet? Traveling the galaxy, meeting aliens and visiting strange new worlds? Star Trek: Lower Decks is offering you the chance! With Star Trek: Lower Decks Replicate Yourself, you can become a part of the Trek universe by creating an avatar in the Star Trek: Lower Decks style. Joining the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is an honor that would impress even Kahless, so visit the site now and enter the Lower Decks universe.

    An avatar created with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Replicate Yourself site.

    StarTrek.com

    Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for Season 2’s epic cliffhanger finale.

    The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ Bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions) and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

