Star Trek, Horticulture, and Healing

Even though we've become quite the indoor society, plants still have a notable effect on the human brain, and can do wonders for your stress levels and inner peace. Given that information, it's no surprise that the entire Enterprise-D seems to have a particular dedication to having plants through the living quarters and common areas. Why Picard tries to find peace in his vineyard. The reason for Kirk's return to his uncle's farm in Idaho in the heavenly Nexus (Star Trek Generations).

Plants have become a powerful motif of healing in the Star Trek series. But they're more than that. The way Star Trek uses plants reflects the real and impactful influence of horticulture. For some people, they can bring clarity in turmoil. For others, they can be a source of tranquility their entire lives. Star Trek may be science fiction, but the kind of peace, comfort, and internal growth plants can offer isn't. So, if you find your life needs a bit more balance, look to greenery. Becoming a botanist may not be for you, but a simple whistling walk through the woods like Data might bring you peace. In fact, if you feel compelled to bring some peace home with you, a peace plant isn't a terrible way to go.