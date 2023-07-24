As Saru Left Kaminar, So Did I

One place where my story diverges from Saru’s is that he was always aware of the Ba’ul ships hovering above him, and knew the exact terms of the self-sacrifice that would eventually be expected of him when he experienced vahar’ai. On the other hand, I was taken by surprise when my parents told me that my “nice Jewish queer” sticker made them profoundly uncomfortable. They called it an “in-your-face assault on those who would not otherwise have an opinion on your religion or sexuality,” and said I would have to take it off.

I wish I could say I had been as brave as Saru, who immediately chose to defy his father’s admonition that “to keep it is forbidden.” I wish I’d stood by my symbol of my identities. Instead, I used two strips of white first-aid tape to carefully censor the words “Jewish” and “queer” for the rest of the holiday, and for the next two weeks, I was just “a nice.”

But after ripping off the tape, the second I was on the train to the airport, I found my courage back at school. I thought about what being openly queer and choosing to claim this freedom and my beautiful community meant to me, and decided I was never going to cover the sticker again. I suppose, like Saru, I’m an optimist – I believe the universe is big and bold and grand enough to allow for star-faring Kelpiens and enthusiastically out queer people.