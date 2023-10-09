Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Oct 9, 2023

    The Star Trek Guide to New York Comic Con 2023

    Join us at the comic convention this weekend!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Banner with the text 'Star Trek at New York Comic Con 2023'

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek returns to New York for New York Comic Con 2023 this week from Thursday, October 12, 2023, to Sunday, October 15, 2023, and we're inviting you to join our away team!

    There are plenty of Star Trek-themed activations, panels, and beyond throughout the NYCC convention floor.

    StarTrek.com has a handy guide for navigating your way through the Terran surface known as Javits Center. We will be on the ground presenting all the latest news, stage events, and updates from every corner of the Star Trek universe. Stay up-to-date with everything happening on a minute-by-minute basis by following @StarTrek on Social.

    PANELS

    Friday, October 13
    • Star Trek: Boldly Going with IDW Publishing
      3:00 – 4:00 PM | Room 408
      The Eisner-nominated STAR TREK comics embark on a bold new mission with IDW Publishing, and there has never been a better time for new or lifelong fans to join the mission! Brand-new comics and info will be declassified as the brilliant minds behind the books unveil a spectacular selection of Star Trek stories for fans of any age to enjoy. Plus, a spooky sneak peek at HOLO-WEEN, Star Trek's month-long celebration of Halloween! Comic fans, attending this panel is highly logical.
    Saturday, October 14
    • Star Trek Universe
      1:45 – 3:00 PM | Empire Stage
      The fan-favorite Star Trek universe returns to New York Comic Con, featuring a special advance screening of an all-new episode from the current season of the hit Paramount+ original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, plus more exciting reveals and surprises for Star Trek fans in attendance.
    Boldly Be with Star Trek x Kid Cudi hero art

    StarTrek.com

    CONVENTION FLOOR & MERCH

    • Star Trek x Kid Cudi | Booth #2653
      Star Trek represents a vast universe where “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” remains its proud legacy inspiring generations of fans with a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Star Trek is a cultural phenomenon generating stories that are both exciting and thought-provoking. Join us as we invite you to boldly go and Boldly Be.
      Fans visiting the Star Trek x Kid Cudi booth can peruse the capsule collection as well as get a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience. Learn more here!
    Star Trek x Kid Cudi custom varsity jacket back

    StarTrek.com

    Featuring Star Trek-inspired mantras like “Live Long and Rage,” the Kid Cudi x Star Trek capsule collection will include tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt and a colorful leather varsity jacket with robust chenille and embroidery details.

    The collection will debut at New York Comic Con on October 12 with a preorder window exclusively for attendees, followed by the global release on shop.kidcudi.com on October 16.

    • Paramount+ | Booth #1723

    Be sure to visit our partners at their booths for a look at their Star Trek merch, get glimpses of upcoming releases, and more!

    • Fanhome / DeAgostini Publishing | Booth #4108
    • Funko's Heavy Metal Halloween Booth | Booth # 1000
    • Hallmark | Booth #3225
    • Hero Within | Booth #1364
    • Heroes and Villains | Booth #1335
    • IDW Publishing | Booth #HB905, 1A8
    • Insight Editions | Booth #3418
    • RockLove Jewelry | Booth #1243
    • Simon & Schuster Inc | Booth #3409
    • Volante Design | Booth #2878
    Funko NYCC 2023 Exclusive with FYE: Pop Television: Geordi La Forge in the Captain's Chair

    Funko Pop! NYCC 2023 Shared Exclusive with FYE: Geordi La Forge, Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Funko

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

