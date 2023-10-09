Published Oct 9, 2023
The Star Trek Guide to New York Comic Con 2023
Join us at the comic convention this weekend!
Star Trek returns to New York for New York Comic Con 2023 this week from Thursday, October 12, 2023, to Sunday, October 15, 2023, and we're inviting you to join our away team!
There are plenty of Star Trek-themed activations, panels, and beyond throughout the NYCC convention floor.
StarTrek.com has a handy guide for navigating your way through the Terran surface known as Javits Center. We will be on the ground presenting all the latest news, stage events, and updates from every corner of the Star Trek universe. Stay up-to-date with everything happening on a minute-by-minute basis by following @StarTrek on Social.
PANELS
Friday, October 13
- Star Trek: Boldly Going with IDW Publishing
3:00 – 4:00 PM | Room 408
The Eisner-nominated STAR TREK comics embark on a bold new mission with IDW Publishing, and there has never been a better time for new or lifelong fans to join the mission! Brand-new comics and info will be declassified as the brilliant minds behind the books unveil a spectacular selection of Star Trek stories for fans of any age to enjoy. Plus, a spooky sneak peek at HOLO-WEEN, Star Trek's month-long celebration of Halloween! Comic fans, attending this panel is highly logical.
Saturday, October 14
- Star Trek Universe
1:45 – 3:00 PM | Empire Stage
The fan-favorite Star Trek universe returns to New York Comic Con, featuring a special advance screening of an all-new episode from the current season of the hit Paramount+ original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, plus more exciting reveals and surprises for Star Trek fans in attendance.
CONVENTION FLOOR & MERCH
- Star Trek x Kid Cudi | Booth #2653
Star Trek represents a vast universe where “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” remains its proud legacy inspiring generations of fans with a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Star Trek is a cultural phenomenon generating stories that are both exciting and thought-provoking. Join us as we invite you to boldly go and Boldly Be.
Fans visiting the Star Trek x Kid Cudi booth can peruse the capsule collection as well as get a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience. Learn more here!
Featuring Star Trek-inspired mantras like “Live Long and Rage,” the Kid Cudi x Star Trek capsule collection will include tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt and a colorful leather varsity jacket with robust chenille and embroidery details.
The collection will debut at New York Comic Con on October 12 with a preorder window exclusively for attendees, followed by the global release on shop.kidcudi.com on October 16.
- Paramount+ | Booth #1723
Be sure to visit our partners at their booths for a look at their Star Trek merch, get glimpses of upcoming releases, and more!
- Fanhome / DeAgostini Publishing | Booth #4108
- Funko's Heavy Metal Halloween Booth | Booth # 1000
- Hallmark | Booth #3225
- Hero Within | Booth #1364
- Heroes and Villains | Booth #1335
- IDW Publishing | Booth #HB905, 1A8
- Insight Editions | Booth #3418
- RockLove Jewelry | Booth #1243
- Simon & Schuster Inc | Booth #3409
- Volante Design | Booth #2878