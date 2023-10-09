The Star Trek Guide to New York Comic Con 2023

Star Trek returns to New York for New York Comic Con 2023 this week from Thursday, October 12, 2023, to Sunday, October 15, 2023, and we're inviting you to join our away team!

There are plenty of Star Trek-themed activations, panels, and beyond throughout the NYCC convention floor.

StarTrek.com has a handy guide for navigating your way through the Terran surface known as Javits Center. We will be on the ground presenting all the latest news, stage events, and updates from every corner of the Star Trek universe. Stay up-to-date with everything happening on a minute-by-minute basis by following @StarTrek on Social.

PANELS

Friday, October 13

Star Trek: Boldly Going with IDW Publishing

3:00 – 4:00 PM | Room 408

The Eisner-nominated STAR TREK comics embark on a bold new mission with IDW Publishing, and there has never been a better time for new or lifelong fans to join the mission! Brand-new comics and info will be declassified as the brilliant minds behind the books unveil a spectacular selection of Star Trek stories for fans of any age to enjoy. Plus, a spooky sneak peek at HOLO-WEEN, Star Trek's month-long celebration of Halloween! Comic fans, attending this panel is highly logical.

Saturday, October 14