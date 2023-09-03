How Spock's Human Side in Strange New Worlds Fully Explains The Original Series

We need to talk about Spock. He’s smiling. He’s making jokes. He’s eating bacon in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

As Captain Kirk once put it, Spock has recently shown “a regrettable tendency you've been showing lately toward flagrant emotionalism.” But here’s the thing. Kirk made that comment in The Original Series, at the end of the classic episode “The Menagerie.” So, Spock’s emotional outbursts are hardly new. And as counterintuitive as it sounds, the rational, cold hero of the final frontier is often most interesting when he seems to be losing it.

From “Amok Time” in The Original Series to “Charades” in Strange New Worlds Season 2, Spock’s emotionalism is central to our shared love of this supposedly unemotional character. And thanks to Strange New Worlds, the story of Star Trek is offering a new, utterly revelatory way of understanding the inner struggle of Spock, which, in the final analysis, is perfectly logical.