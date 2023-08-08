Who Had the Best Time on Shore Leave?

If you’re on a starship (or space station) in the Alpha Quadrant, and you’re in desperate need a vacation, there’s only one place you should go — Risa. Plenty of Starfleet officers over the centuries have taken leave on the pleasure planet, but not all of them have had as good a time as promised.

Who loved love — and their time on Risa — and who were the poor souls who couldn’t wait to get home? From worst to best, this is the definitive ranking of time on the Pleasure Planet.