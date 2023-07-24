Remembering Annie Wersching, 1977-2023

StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of actress Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen on the second season of Star Trek: Picard. Wersching passed away on January 29, 2023, at the age of 45.

Wersching began her Hollywood career with an appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise, and most recently, left an indelible mark with her portrayal of the formidable Borg Queen, who entrenched herself among the crew of the La Sirena in hopes of rebuilding the Borg Collective on Picard.

On a segment of The Ready Room last year, Wersching expressed her interpretation of the Borg Queen, “It’s fun. It’s playful. I feel like there’s a little bit more like snark to her. I think she was excited just to have this control and just owning it,” before connecting it with her first acting appearance on Enterprise, “One of my first conversations with Akiva, just about the Borg Queen in general…. He’s like, ‘You know, we could put it in there that Liana was actually assimilated.’ He’s like, ‘It’s Star Trek, we can do whatever we want.’”

Akiva Goldsman, executive producer, Star Trek: Picard, shared with StarTrek.com, “Annie was a gift to us all, and an utter joy to work with. Her entire Star Trek family is heartbroken. Our deepest condolences go out to her family.”

Outside of the Star Trek universe, Wersching’s most memorable works include Pride member Leslie Dean on Marvel’s Runaways, Renee Walker on 24, Emma Whitmore on Timeless, matriarch Lily Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, Julia Brasher on Bosch, and the voice of Tess on The Last of Us video game.