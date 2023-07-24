William Ware Theiss: The Man Behind Star Trek's Space Couture

William Ware "Bill" Theiss was born on November 20, 1931 in Medford, MA, to Harold H. Theiss, an engineer, and Helen H. Theiss (Freeman). The family resided in the Boston area until 1941, relocating to Bremerton, WA, for the duration of World War II.

Upon graduating from Lowell in 1948, Bill attended Stanford University, emerging in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts as an art major with minors in sciences, biology, and chemistry. He was the designer and head artist for the 1952 Stanford Quad yearbook.

Four years in the U.S. Navy followed, with Theiss primarily stationed at Treasure Island at San Francisco, and a year in the Pacific, stationed at Kwajalein, during which he witnessed hydrogen bomb tests at Bikini Atoll.

Following his discharge, Theiss made a brief, failed attempt to be an artist in New York. "I was not really good enough, so decided to go back to school," Theiss said in the 1968 interview "Behind the Camera" for the Inside Star Trek newsletter. So he attended Art Center in Pasadena, California. His first Hollywood job was six months as an apprentice artist in the Advertising Art Department at Revue Studios (Universal). He then started work at CBS, in charge of the wardrobe department for two half-hour "soaps," Full Circle and Clear Horizon.