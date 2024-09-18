The Important Bond Between Worf and La'An Noonien-Singh

The Gorn inflicted similar childhood trauma upon La'An Noonien-Singh, as they had intercepted her family's 23rd Century colony ship and deposited them in one of the reptilian species' planetary nurseries to be used as food and breeding sacks. La'An was the last surviving member of her family, so the Gorn followed their customs and sent her back out into space to die.

The brutality of her experience led her to describe the Gorn as pure evil and infused her with a hidden rage that she carried forward to her time on Captain Christopher Pike's U.S.S. Enterprise. That assignment placed her back in direct conflict with the Gorn Hegemony in episodes such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' "Memento Mori," "All Those Who Wander," and "Hegemony."

We have yet to learn whether or not Noonien-Singh's perception of the Gorn will evolve in any way; though when last we saw her, she had been taken prisoner by the Gorn once more.

Adoptive Role Models