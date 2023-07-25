Meet the Mild Mannered High School Teacher With a Secret Identity

The project took between 20-30 hours to complete, but it would have been much longer if Nowling had to hand cut each of the pieces. Instead, he took the specs to a sign-builder friend who owns a CNC router (a computer-controlled cutting machine). Because the massive machine is so precise with its cuts, Nowling says the savings in material costs alone almost makes up for the cash he paid his friend for help. After assembling the pieces and slapping on a coat of paint (battleship grey, in case you're wondering), the finished replica is nearly identical to the original.

It's no wonder Nowling has developed quite the reputation in the sci-fi and maker realms. His props have been used for multiple fan projects, including Star Trek: New Voyages and the fun Star Trek vs. Batman (which, you can find on YouTube.)

"The director, Chris Allen, is a friend," Nowling says. "He reached out and asked if they could borrow my original Captain's Chair for their Trek bridge scenes. I think it was fun project that tied together the heart of the '60s really well. It was campy, but [weren't] Batman and Star Trek also?